A city statement says preliminary air quality test results show elevated levels of ethylene oxide. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health says exposure to the colorless gas can cause nausea, headaches, breathing difficulties, exhaustion and other negative effects.
Cobb County recently paused the operations of another company, Sterigenics, because of concerns over the same chemical.
Becton Dickinson released a statement that said the chemical can come from many sources.
