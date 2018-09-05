BISMARCK, N.D. — The lone remaining environmental group facing racketeering accusations by the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline has asked a federal judge to be dismissed from the case.

Greenpeace attorneys say revised allegations by Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act are “generalized and implausible.”

ETP initially sued Greenpeace, Earth First and BankTrack last year for up to $1 billion, alleging they worked to undermine the $3.8 billion pipeline that’s now shipping North Dakota oil to a distribution point in Illinois.

A judge this summer dismissed BankTrack and Earth First, and ordered ETP to revise the lawsuit that he said contained vague claims. Company lawyers did so last month.

Greenpeace attorneys maintain the amended lawsuit “contains much the same inflammatory, insubstantial language” as before.

