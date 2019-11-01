After a rally in front of City Hall, young protesters plan to march to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s nearby office.

The protest is part of an effort to pressure the state to shut down oil extraction, especially in densely populated urban neighborhoods like those dotting Los Angeles and surrounding cities.

Eventually, organizers say, they’d like to see California, one of the nation’s largest oil-producing states, get out of the extraction business to reduce climate change.

