Recently wildlife managers trapped a young female grizzly that was spending a lot of time near homes and may have eaten human food in an area south of Grand Teton.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports they moved the bear near Beartooth Pass near the Montana line east of Yellowstone National Park.

Dan Thompson with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department says the bear is likely a daughter of No. 399.

___

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD