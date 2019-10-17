The coalition says that rule should be based on “an entirely new approach” that incorporates the best science while acknowledging the recovery effort’s past shortcomings.

The groups on Wednesday sent a letter to U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and federal wildlife managers.

They’re asking that the process to revise the management rule be public and that a wide range of alternatives be considered since the program has faltered over the years.

