U.S. stocks ended back where they started Friday as the stock market wrapped up its best quarter in almost five years. Electric car maker Tesla plunged after federal regulators moved to oust CEO Elon Musk following his tweet last month that he was close to a deal to take Tesla private.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index dipped 0.02 points to 2,913.98.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.38 points, or 0.1 percent, to 26,458.31.

The Nasdaq composite added 4.38 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 8,046.35.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 6.04 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,696.57.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 15.69 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Dow lost 285.19 points, or 1.1 percent.

The Nasdaq jumped 59.40 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 slid 15.75 points, or 0.9 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 240.37 points, or 9 percent.

The Dow is up 1,739.09 points, or 7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,142.96 points, or 16.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 161.06 points, or 10.5 percent.

