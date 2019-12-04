Officials say the exact number of bison expected to be culled out of the estimated 4,900 depends on the winter migration.
State, federal and tribal agencies managing bison say the winter plan was finalized Tuesday under the Interagency Bison Management Plan, a day after a judge rejected an attempt to block bison hunts this year.
Officials say the plan includes putting 110 bison into brucellosis quarantine to produce disease-free bison.
