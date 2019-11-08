In Charlotte, Thunberg was joined by ninth-grader Mary Ellis Stevens, who has held her own weekly calls to action outside a government building.
Thunberg urged the crowd to “unite behind science” and demand leaders to take responsibility.
Ten-year-old Georgia resident Gracey Eller attended the event. She says the issue matters to her because she wants “a future” for herself and children.
