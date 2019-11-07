The deaths are a visceral sign of the impact plastics have on the environment. In the Pacific and other oceans around the world, circulating currents pull together vast areas of plastic that seabirds and marine wildlife either eat or get entangled in.
Midway Atoll, the site of the decisive World War II Battle of Midway, is in the center of what is known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.
