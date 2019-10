The Calgary, Alberta-based company did not immediately respond to telephone messages.

Glatt says state regulators were expected to be on scene Wednesday afternoon. He says some wetlands appear to be affected, but not any sources of drinking water.

The Keystone pipeline is part of a 2,687-mile system that also is to include the proposed Keystone XL pipeline.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD