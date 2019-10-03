Officers say he was unable to get himself out of the pool, so they put in a set of wooden steps.

The department posted a video of the moose looking back and forth as the team held a rope and coaxed him out. He scampered away.

Col. Kevin Jordan suggests it had to do with it being moose breeding season.

He tells television station WMUR that “the younger moose will wander long distances struggling to find a female.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD