BATON ROUGE, La. — State officials have accused Louisiana State University’s Agricultural Center and its medical marijuana growing partner of illegally expanding their operation.

News outlets quote Agriculture and Forestry Department Commissioner Mike Strain as saying that the LSU AgCenter and its private partner GB Sciences broke the law by moving their medical marijuana crop into the primary growing facility.

Strain’s agency sent an inspector to the site on Monday to verify that the college and its private partner had begun moving the cannabis plants.

LSU AgCenter Coordinator Ashley Mullens responded in a letter that the state medical marijuana program director had granted the school permission to move the plants.

Strain says he won’t seek to seize the plants before the situation can be addressed in a court hearing.

