SANTA ANA, Calif. — A man who stole a ring-tailed lemur from a Southern California zoo has pleaded guilty to a federal crime.

Nineteen-year-old Aquinas Kasbar of Newport Beach entered the plea Monday to unlawfully taking an endangered species. He could face up to a year in federal prison and a $100,000 fine when he’s sentenced in October.

In a plea agreement, Kasbar acknowledged that he broke into the Santa Ana Zoo last year, cut a hole in the zoo enclosure for lemurs and took 32-year-old Isaac, the oldest captive ring-tailed lemur in North America.

The animal was placed in a plastic container with no ventilation and later abandoned at a Newport Beach hotel with notes identifying it as having been taken from the zoo.

It was returned unharmed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.