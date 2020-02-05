The government is encouraging mariners not to travel faster than 10 knots, or 11.5 mph, The Boston Globe reported. Collisions with vessels are a major concern for the animals, which are also threatened by entanglement in fishing gear.

There are only about 400 of the whales left in the world. Their population was devastated by whaling, which is now illegal. Their population remains in jeopardy because of recent high mortality and poor reproduction.