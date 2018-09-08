FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The late Sen. John McCain helped usher through Congress some of the most pivotal legislation affecting Indian Country.

That included the right for tribes to open casinos, to secure water rights and strengthen tribal governments.

But his relationship with the country’s Native American tribes was more complicated, with some saying he missed opportunities.

Tribal leaders from around Arizona gathered at his service this week in Phoenix to pay their respects.

Some tribal members say he was the go-to guy in Congress and was intent on hearing their thoughts about tackling tough issues in Indian Country.

Others say McCain favored corporate interests, especially when it came to land the Apaches consider and water rights on the Navajo and Hopi reservations.

