The draft regulations, including maximum contaminant levels for seven types of PFAS, are based on recommendations made by a science advisory workgroup in June. A public comment period is expected to start late this year. The final rules could be adopted by April.

PFAS increasingly have turned up in public water supplies and private wells around the country. They are used in firefighting foam, nonstick pots and pans, water-repellent clothing and many other household and personal items.

