SOUTH HERO, Vt. — Vermont wildlife officials say a moose drowned in Lake Champlain after people crowded around the animal to take its picture.

Fish and Wildlife Officer Robert Currier tells WCAX that the moose swam across the lake from New York to South Hero, Vermont, on Saturday. He says it made it onto land but was forced back into the water, likely feeling threatened by onlookers. The moose succumbed to exhaustion and drowned.

Currier says people should keep their distance from moose, adding that the animals respond to threats by leaving an area or getting aggressive.

