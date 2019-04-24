SALT LAKE CITY — A newly unveiled advisory committee for a downsized national monument in southern Utah has become the latest flashpoint in a long-running debate, with monument supporters crying foul about being left off the panel.

The selections for the 15-person Bears Ears National Monument panel posted online Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management reveal a few people who seem to strike a middle ground, but nobody who was an outspoken proponent of the monument created by President Barack Obama in December 2016.

The committee includes several people who were critics of Obama’s designation and cheered President Donald Trump’s December 2017 decision to scale it back by about 85 percent.

Bureau of Land Management spokespeople Lisa Bryant and Kimberly Finch didn’t answer a list of questions from The Associated Press.

