FILE - In this July 16, 2014 file photo, what was once a marina sits high and dry due to Lake Mead receding in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Las Vegas. Nevada’s top state water official has dealt a severe blow to long-fought plans for Las Vegas to pump drinking water from arid valleys just west of the Nevada-Utah state line. State Engineer Jason King’s ruling Friday effectively rescinds earlier approvals for Southern Nevada Water Authority groundwater rights in vast rural tracts in Lincoln and White Pine counties. (John Locher, File/Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — Long-sought plans for Las Vegas to pump and pipe drinking water from arid valleys just west of the Utah state line were dealt a severe blow Friday with a ruling from Nevada’s top state water official.

State Engineer Jason King effectively rescinded approvals granted since 2007 for Southern Nevada Water Authority groundwater rights in vast rural tracts in Lincoln and White Pine counties.

The decision followed hearings last year that amounted to a do-over after a state judge in White Pine County ordered King to recalculate if there was enough water underground to supply the 250-mile (400-kilometer) pipeline.

District Court Judge Robert Estes had rejected as “arbitrary and capricious” the state engineer’s March 2012 approval for the Southern Nevada Water Authority plan.

The authority is expected to appeal King’s ruling. But agency spokesman Bronson Mack declined immediate comment on King’s ruling while officials evaluate the 111-page decision.

Officials in Las Vegas have projected the pump-and-pipeline project could cost billions of dollars, but have said it might be essential if drought keeps shrinking the Lake Mead reservoir on the Colorado River. Money has not been allocated.

Federal water managers said this week that a drier regional climate coupled with rising demand could drain the lake so much that cutbacks in water deliveries could begin for Arizona and Nevada by 2020. Lake Mead supplies 90 percent of Las Vegas drinking water.

Water authority chief John Entsminger has in recent years suggested the pipeline might not be immediately needed if water conservation efforts continue to improve, even as the city of some 2.2 million people and more than 40 million tourists a year continues to grow.

Opponents and environmental groups in Nevada and Utah, including the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, argued that the sparsely populated Spring, Cave, Dry Lake and Delamar valleys would be reduced to dust bowls if Las Vegas was allowed to draw from them enough water to serve more than 165,000 homes.

The Mormon church operates a sprawling ranch in Spring Valley.

A key finding in King’s ruling was that the water authority pumping plan would threaten an unusually lush Spring Valley area of meadows and swamp cedar plants designated a “critical environmental concern.”

But the state engineer also accepted a water authority plan dubbed “3M,” for monitoring, management and mitigation, and said it satisfied the judge’s order by responding to concerns raised by Utah’s Millard and Juab counties.

Attorney Simeon Herskovits, representing the Great Basin Water Network, Indian tribes and White Pine County, called the ruling a positive outcome in the years-long fight to stop the pipeline plan.

But he said he had “reservations” about some of King’s findings, including acceptance of the 3M plan. Herskovits said he also needed time to review the ruling.

King said in a statement that he intends to appeal to Estes some elements of the judge’s do-over order that the water engineer said threatened “to upend the historical application of Nevada water law and water rights.”

