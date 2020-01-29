“Gangemi was part of a syndicate of wildlife smugglers that exchanged three-toed and western box turtles back and forth between the United States and China,” said Trent Shores, U.S. attorney for the northern district of Oklahoma. “I can’t say that I ever expected we’d be announcing a turtle-smuggling prosecution, but I’ve learned just how prevalent this criminal enterprise is globally, and the detrimental impact it has on our wildlife population in Oklahoma, not just today but for future generations.
Gangemi was accused of violating a federal law against the sale or purchase of illegally collected wildlife with a market value over $350. He admitted in a plea agreement that he bought three-toed and western box turtles from people in Oklahoma, then sold them for a profit.
Court documents said the reptiles were shipped via FedEx to New Jersey.
