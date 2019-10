WILLOW CITY, N.D. — Wildlife officials say a state game warden escaped serious injuries when he was attacked by a bull moose in North Dakota.

Game & Fish Department Chief Game Warden Robert Timian tells KFGO radio that District Game Warden Jonathan Toftland was in the Willow City area Wednesday to investigate a report of an injured or sick bull moose. As Toftland approached the animal, it stood up and charged him, knocking him to the ground. The moose was killed.