The Energy Department’s move, announced in September, reversed a yearslong push to switch Americans to bulbs that use less electricity.

White House officials called the upgrades too costly for consumers and President Donald Trump told reporters the expected saving from the more efficient bulbs was “not worth it.”

James and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed the lawsuit Monday. Joining them were 16 attorneys general and New York City.

