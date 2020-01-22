The group contends the Rio Grande shiner is one of the aquatic and riparian species that will not survive into the next century without a significant change in the way rivers are managed.

A small freshwater fish, the shiner once inhabited the Rio Grande throughout New Mexico and Texas and the Pecos River as far north as Santa Rosa, New Mexico. The species has completely vanished from the Rio Grande in New Mexico and from large portions of the Rio Grande along the Texas-Mexico border.

Environmentalists say at least two similar species — the phantom shiner and the Rio Grande bluntnose shiner — have gone extinct in the past century.