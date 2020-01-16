Thirty-three people were taken for treatment, and all the injuries appeared to be minor, the lab said in a news release.

The pileup happened after a driver facing low visibility stopped her car on the highway, and the bus driver stopped behind her, Idaho State Police said.

A semi-truck hauling a diesel fuel tanker couldn’t stop and struck the bus, which hit the car that had stopped, authorities said.

Three other cars tried to avoid the crash but were caught in another wreck. One of them was hit from behind and collided with a car from the first crash, lab officials said.

The semi’s fuel tank was punctured and spilled about 3,000 gallons (11,350 liters) of diesel fuel, authorities worked to clean it up.