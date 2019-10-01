They had been in the works for almost a decade following a massive gas explosion in San Bruno, California, that killed eight people and large oil spills into rivers in Michigan and Montana.

The rules require companies to more closely inspect underground pipelines, including in rural areas and after catastrophic weather events, and better record keeping.

Left unaddressed were longstanding recommendations from safety officials to install valves that automatically shut down pipelines following accidents.

