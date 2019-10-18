Red tide happens due to the presence of nutrients in salt water and also causes respiratory irritation in people. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says people in the coasts of Fort Myers and Naples may feel respiratory problems over the weekend.
Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation’s water quality scientists say that conditions are not as bad as 2018, when the bloom killed hundreds of sea turtles and dolphins.
