FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2018 file photo Gary Parmely, father of Jeremy Stoke of the Redding Fire Department, visits a memorial for his son, in Redding, Calif. Officials say Stoke the first firefighter to die battling a Northern California blaze was killed by a fire tornado. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says in a report that Redding firefighter Jeremy Stoke died July 26, 2018, after he was enveloped in seconds by a fire tornado with a base the size of three football fields and winds up to 165 miles an hour. (John Locher,File/Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO — Officials say a firefighter who died while helping people evacuate a Northern California blaze was killed by a fire tornado that at one point reached a temperature of 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit (1,480 centigrade).

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says in a report that Redding firefighter Jeremy Stoke died after he was enveloped in seconds by a fire tornado with a base the size of three football fields and winds up to 165 miles (265 kilometers) an hour.

The report released Wednesday says that on July 26 the 37-year-old fire inspector was driving his pickup truck down a Redding road, working on evacuating people. One minute later he radioed out a “mayday” call saying he was getting burned over, and then his transmissions abruptly stopped.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.