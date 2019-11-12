The Environmental Protection Agency and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health have warned of increased cancer mortality risk in studied people who worked with ethylene oxide, particularly at sites where the chemical is used for sterilization or fumigation.

Under a state agreement, the Becton, Dickinson and Co. plant briefly closed and was required to reduce emissions upon resuming operations Thursday. The station says the facility declined to comment.

