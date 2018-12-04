SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee official says a man stranded for three days on a mountain after crashing an all-terrain vehicle has been rescued after setting a fire to draw rescuers to his location.

Walden Creek Fire Chief Tim Baker told news outlets that crews responded Monday evening to a report of a blaze on Bluff Mountain in Sevier County. He said it took volunteer firefighters about three hours to reach the man, who was suffering from hypothermia, a broken ankle and broken ribs. Baker said they got the injured man to an ambulance around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

State Division of Forestry crews battled the 20-acre brush fire and had it under control by Tuesday morning. Forestry spokesman Nathan Waters said damp conditions and calm winds kept the flames from spreading faster.

