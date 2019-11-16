According to the department, the population peaked at about 550 in the late 1990s. Before the 2017 wildfire, the population ranged between 200 and 300.
Terrestrial wildlife specialist Tim Snow says the results are encouraging though much work remains to help protect the squirrel population.
The squirrel is found only in upper elevation conifer forests of the Pinaleño Mountains.
