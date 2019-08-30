Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg participates in a Youth Climate Strike outside the United Nations, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in New York. Thunberg is scheduled to address the United Nations Climate Action Summit on September 23. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg (TOON’-berg) is drawing crowds on land after her two-week sail across the Atlantic.

The 16-year-old Swedish girl led a protest march on Friday in front of the United Nations.

She was surrounded by hundreds of youth activists chanting “fossil lobbyists have got to go” and “it’s too hot!” — a reference to global warming.

It was the New York edition of her weekly Fridays For Future — the student school strikes she’s inspired in about 100 cities worldwide.

The teenager became a celebrity last year by playing hooky from school to force Swedish politicians to pay attention to what she calls “a war on nature.”

Next month, Thunberg is to speak at the U.N. Climate Change Summit.

