Next to her was Tokata Iron Eyes, who is among Standing Rock youth fighting the Dakota Access Pipeline. The Bismarck Tribune reports she invited Thunberg to visit the reservation after the two struck up a friendship.

Thunberg earlier traveled to South Dakota, visiting the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation and Rapid City.

Thunberg traveled to the U.S. in August on a sailboat to promote her climate change campaign. She garnered international attention when she scolded world leaders at the United Nations.

