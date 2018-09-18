DETROIT — Shares of electric car maker Tesla Inc. fell more than 5 percent Tuesday after a report that it’s under criminal investigation over statements about taking the company private.

Bloomberg News reported that the Justice Department probe is running parallel to an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The news service cited two people familiar with the matter that it did not identify.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted last month that funding was secured to take the company private. The announcement raised the stock price 11 percent in one day, but it has since fallen.

Later the company admitted that funding wasn’t lined up and eventually Musk abandoned the idea.

Tesla shares fell 5.3 percent to $279.13 in midday trading. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

