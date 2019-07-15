FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2018, file photo, Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., arrives at the Senate Chamber for an abbreviated pro-forma session at the Capitol in Washington. The headquarters of the U.S. government’s largest land agency will move from the nation’s capital to western Colorado, a Republican senator said Monday, July 15, 2019, a high-profile component of the Trump administration’s plan to reorganize management of the nation’s natural resources. (J. Scott Applewhite, File/Associated Press)

DENVER — The Latest on Bureau of Land Management headquarters moving from Washington to Colorado (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

A spokesman for Utah Republican Congressman Rob Bishop says Colorado, Nevada and Utah could each gain about 50 federal employees as the U.S. Bureau of Land Management shifts its headquarters and some of its workforce out of the nation’s capitol.

The spokesman, Austin Hacker, said Monday another 150 bureau jobs will be moved to other Western states. Hacker says it’s not yet certain whether all 300 relocated positions would come from Washington or if any would move from other parts of the country.

The bureau has about 9,000 employees, with fewer than 400 in Washington. The rest are scattered among 140 state, district or field offices.

Colorado GOP Sen. Cory Gardner said earlier Monday that the bureau’s headquarters would move to Grand Junction in western Colorado.

Bureau officials declined to comment. An announcement about the agency’s plans was expected Tuesday.

___

5:45 p.m.

Utah Republican congressman Rob Bishop says some federal jobs will move to his state when the headquarters of the Bureau of Land Management moves out of the nation’s capitol.

Bishop was the second GOP lawmaker to claim Monday that some bureau positions were moving to his state. Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner said earlier that the bureau’s Washington headquarters and some of its jobs would move to his state.

Neither Bishop nor Gardner said how many jobs their state would get.

The bureau hasn’t confirmed the plans, so it was unclear how many jobs would move where.

The bureau manages nearly 388,000 square miles (1 billion square kilometers) of public land, and 99% is in 12 Western states.

Gardner, Bishop and other Western politicians have long argued the agency headquarters should be closer to the land it manages.

___

2:15 p.m.

Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner says the Trump administration is moving the headquarters of the federal government’s largest land agency to western Colorado.

Gardner said Monday the Bureau of Land Management’s Washington office will move to Grand Junction.

Gardner didn’t say when the headquarters would move. A Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman in Washington said she couldn’t confirm or deny the move. She declined to give her name.

The agency manages nearly 388,000 square miles (1 billion square kilometers) of public land, and 99% is in 12 Western states.

Gardner and other Western politicians have long argued the agency headquarters should be closer to the land it manages.

The agency has about 9,000 employees, with fewer than 400 in Washington. The rest are scattered among 140 state, district or field offices.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.