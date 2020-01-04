LECLAIRE, Iowa — Train traffic resumed early Saturday in an eastern Iowa city a day after a derailment sent more than a dozen freight cars and tankers off the tracks just yards from the Mississippi River.

The LeClaire Fire Department said in a news release that all derailed cars had been moved away from the main track and would be hauled away by tractor-trailers throughout the day. Canadian Pacific Railroad had found no significant air or water contamination from the Friday morning derailment, officials said.