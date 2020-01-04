Officials warned that traffic will remain congested in LeClaire’s downtown area as cleanup from the derailment continues.
No one was injured and no buildings were damaged in the derailment, but some vehicles in a nearby parking lot were damaged.
Officials have not said what might have caused the derailment. LeClaire is a city of roughly 3,800 located about 175 miles (281.6 kilometers) east of Des Moines.
