Former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar signed off on the previous management plan and characterized the reserve as an “iconic place on our Earth.”

BLM Alaska director Chad Padgett in the announcement says the agency will seek comment on a new plan to support increased production of energy resources.

He says that with more knowledge of the area and advancements in technology, it was prudent to develop a new plan.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD