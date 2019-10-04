The plan announced in May is part of a Trump administration goal to make the U.S. energy independent that has been criticized as a giveaway to industry.

Environmentalists who successfully blocked the Obama administration from opening the land to drilling criticized the new development.

The Center for Biological Diversity called the effort reckless and says it will continue to fight the government.

The BLM says additional approval will be required for before any drilling.

