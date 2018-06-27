FILE - In this June 13, 2017 file photo, a red wolf female peers back at her 7-week old pup in their habitat at the Museum of Life and Science in Durham, N.C. The federal government has proposed shrinking the territory of the only wild population of endangered red wolves and giving landowners more leeway to kill ones straying onto private property. Conservation groups argue the proposal would doom the wolf to extinction in the wild. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates about 35 wild wolves remain in five eastern North Carolina counties. Another 200 are in captive breeding programs. (Gerry Broome, File/Associated Press)

RALEIGH, N.C. — The federal government has proposed shrinking the last remaining habitat of the only endangered red wolves left in the wild, and giving landowners more leeway to kill any of the animals that stray onto private property.

Conservation groups call it an extinction sentence that would doom the last wild wolves.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates about 35 wild wolves remain, all in eastern North Carolina. Another 200 are in captive breeding programs.

The proposal would limit their habitat to federal land in two North Carolina counties and lift restrictions on killing any wolves that stray from that territory. It would take several months for the proposal to take effect.

___

