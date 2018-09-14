DENVER — The U.S. Interior Department says it will go ahead with plans to open a wildlife refuge at the site of a former nuclear weapons plant in Colorado, after briefly putting the opening on hold amid concerns about public safety.

Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge is scheduled open Saturday. The refuge is on the perimeter of a site where the government manufactured plutonium triggers for nuclear weapons, about 16 miles northwest of downtown Denver.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said Friday he would delay the opening to gather more information about safety. Just one hour later, Zinke spokeswoman Faith Vander Voort said a review was complete and the refuge would open.

Vander Voort didn’t provide any details of the review and didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking more information.

