Daniel T. Myers III was driving on Corova Beach over the weekend when he spotted the horses in the dark. He told McClatchy News Group that the animals are very hard to see, and warned others to keep a look out.

“This time of year, it is rare,” he said. “They’re out there enjoying the beach like everyone, but sleeping.”

Crashes are one of the leading causes of death among the Outer Banks herds, the newspaper said. This summer, one wild horse was killed and another was injured in two separate crashes.