The National Park area would consist of a little less than 8,000 acres, with hunting restricted. Some of that land already has hunting restrictions but more than half does not.
West Virginia Wildlife Federation President Jerod Harmon tells the paper they will not support additional restrictions on hunters, anglers or trappers.
The senators say a National Park designation will boost tourism.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD