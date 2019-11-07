The fire ignited on Oct. 23 and drove nearly 200,000 people from their homes. It charred 121 square miles (313 square kilometer).

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it’s possible electrical equipment belonging to the state’s largest utility was involved.

Pacific Gas & Electric had cut power to a large swath of people to prevent equipment from starting fires in windy weather, but it didn’t de-energize a transmission tower near where the fire started.

