The board shelved a resolution that said journalists would be prosecuted if they didn’t quote a county news release verbatim when reporting on water quality. It also had threatened to punish officials who talked publicly without getting government permission.

The proposals drew criticism for violating First Amendment protections for freedom of speech.

The Journal Sentinel says county board Chairman Jack Sauer threatened to throw out critical members of the public at the meeting and accused attendees of being Democrats.

