The resolution centers on the upcoming release of findings from a water quality study. It stipulates the county chairmen, county conservationists and the Lafayette County conservation committee chairman would craft a news release on the findings. Journalists who alter or edit the release’s summary of findings would be prosecuted.
Legal experts say the resolution is clearly unconstitutional.
Russell says the counties can protect the study’s “integrity” without a resolution.
