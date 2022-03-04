The train rounded a curve at about 106 mph, more than twice the 50 mph speed limit, before it derailed in north Philadelphia.

Story continues below advertisement

Bostian’s lawyer described him as a lifelong train buff who had a perfect work record until he was distracted by reports of people throwing rocks in the area just before the crash. He could have been sent to prison for years, or even for life, if convicted, given the high number of counts against him.

Advertisement

In closing arguments, defense lawyer Brian McMonagle said the criminal actors in the case were those who threw the rocks at the train ahead. No one was ever apprehended.

Federal safety investigators found no evidence Bostian, who no longer works for Amtrak, was impaired, fatigued or using his cellphone at the time.

— Associated Press

Ex-detective sentenced in Black man's death

A former Kansas City police detective was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for fatally shooting a Black man who was backing a pickup truck into a garage, but he will remain free on bond while his conviction is appealed.

Story continues below advertisement

Eric DeValkenaere, 43, was convicted in November of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb on Dec. 3, 2019.

Jackson County Circuit Court Presiding Judge J. Dale Youngs sentenced DeValkenaere, who is White, to three years for involuntary manslaughter and six years for armed criminal action, with the sentences to run at the same time. Prosecutors had recommended that he serve nine years.

Advertisement

Youngs, who convicted DeValkenaere after a bench trial, ruled in February that he could remain free while his conviction is appealed.

DeValkenaere testified during his trial that he shot Lamb as he was backing his pickup truck into a garage where he lived because Lamb pointed a gun at another detective, Troy Schwalm.

Story continues below advertisement

The plainclothes detectives had followed Lamb to the property to investigate an earlier report that he had chased his girlfriend in a stolen pickup truck.

Prosecutors alleged a gun found near Lamb’s truck after the shooting was planted and the crime scene was staged. They also said the detectives had no reason to be on Lamb’s property.

When he convicted DeValkenaere, Youngs said the detectives violated Lamb’s constitutional rights because they had no probable cause to believe he had committed a crime, had no warrant for Lamb’s arrest and had no search warrant or consent to be on the property. He did not address the allegations that evidence had been planted.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

DeValkenaere was suspended from the police force after his conviction and left the force in January. Police have not said whether he was fired, resigned or retired.

— Associated Press

Student shot, wounded 2 at Kansas high school, police say: A student shot and wounded an administrator and a school resource officer Friday at a suburban Kansas City high school, and the student also was wounded when the officer returned fire, authorities said. The male student at Olathe East High School was taken into custody, Olathe police Sgt. Joel Yeldell said, and all three are expected to survive. No other students were injured, he said. Police have not identified the suspect.