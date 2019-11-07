The FBI says the 42-year-old Hasanzadeh sent confidential documents to Iran while working at a Michigan company that serves the auto and aerospace industries. The government says his responsibilities included work on a supercomputer that had aerospace applications. The alleged scheme occurred in 2015 and 2016.

Hasanzadeh appeared in court Wednesday and asked for an attorney. He says he works at the University of Michigan. He’s in custody until a Friday hearing.

