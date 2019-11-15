The engineering companies deny any liability and say they warned Flint about challenges with its water plant. They’re still being sued by Flint residents in federal court.
Veolia welcomed the judge’s decision and said the lawsuit was an attempt to divert responsibility from state regulators. Lockwood, Andrews had a similar reaction. Attorney General Dana Nessel plans to press ahead.
