DOVER, Del. — Delaware officials have unveiled a plan to provide more funding for low-income students and students whose native language is not English.

The proposal announced Tuesday calls for an additional $60 million over three years for educating poor students and students designated as English Language Learners.

District schools and charter schools would receive an extra $500 for each ELL student and $300 for each low-income student.

Each of the state’s 19 school districts, and each charter school, would submit plans for use of the money. Those plans would then have to be approved by state education officials.

The state is currently the target of a lawsuit alleging that Delaware is failing to meet its constitutional commitment to disadvantaged students, including low-income children and those whose first language is not English.

