Women in the event must run a 415-yard (380 meter) race while carrying a pancake in a frying pan and flipping it at the beginning and end.
The race began in Olney in the 15th century. Liberal challenged Olney to an international competition in 1950.
The event expanded this year in Liberal to a four-day event, that includes pancake eating and flipping contests, a parade and a carnival. Other events include a 5K fun run, races for all ages, and a shriving service, which is the religious component of the holiday, according to race organizers.
