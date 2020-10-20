The Miami-based hurricane center said Epsilon had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) late Tuesday. The storm was located about 545 miles (877 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda as of 11 p.m. EDT and it was moving northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).
This year’s hurricane season has had so many storms that the Hurricane Center has turned to the Greek alphabet for storm names after running out of official names.
Epsilon also represents a record for the earliest 26th named storm, beating out a storm on Nov. 22 in 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.
